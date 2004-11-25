About

The first project in SHOWstudio's collaboration with the Onassis Cultural Centre explores the contemporary relevance of the Antigone. Centred around Lena Kitsopoulou's interpretive retelling of the ancient play, Antigone: Lonely Planet, SHOWstudio opens critical discourse around the central themes of family and femininity as well as applying contemporary socio-political analysis in a series of interviews and conversations.



Lena Kitsopoulou reveals her wide-ranging faculties as a writer, singer, actress and director in an open and animated interview, juxtaposed against a short video portrait of her traditional Rebetika singing.



Model and actress Demi Hannah Scott is Nick Knight's Antigone in a bold image representing the strength and subversive nature of the protagonist. This poster image for SHOWstudio's opening collaboration with the Onassis Cultural Centre emphasises Knight's signature angles and the symbolic use of dust spilling from Scott's hand. The spade she wields high is an anachronistic nod to SHOWstudio's overall aim of pulling the play out of antiquity and into a contemporary sphere.