Nick Knight, Onassis Cultural Centre, Stavros Karelis, Lena Kitsopoulou, Demi Scott and Lara Johnson-Wheeler

Antigone: Lonely Planet

The first project in SHOWstudio's collaboration with the Onassis Cultural Centre explores the contemporary relevance of the Antigone. Centred around Lena Kitsopoulou's interpretive retelling of the ancient play, 'Antigone: Lonely Planet', SHOWstudio opens critical discourse around the central themes of family and femininity in a series of interviews and conversations.

