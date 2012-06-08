About

In keeping with SHOWstudio's longterm commitment to revealing the closed world of high fashion, SHOWstudio showcases a selection of Art Director, Producer, Scenographer and Designer Alexandre de Betak’s film shorts.

Alexandre de Betak has produced over a thousand runway shows, installations, events, and exhibits. His artistry, sense of theatre and imagination enables the designers he works with to realise their visions to the fullest from echoing themes of each season’s collection to presenting a new direction for the brand. De Betak has worked on some of the most recognisable sets and shows within fashion, working for the likes of Raf Simons at Dior Couture, Kate and Laura Mulleavy at Rodarte, Isabel Marant and John Galliano. These exclusive behind-the-scenes film shorts delve into the world of runway production, showing the viewer the intensity of the work and creative flair that goes behind each show. Here, you can watch sped-up footage of the preparations for Rodarte A/W 16 and Dior Couture S/S 14.

Just as these films show the process behind each legendary show design, so too does de Betak’s latest book, Betak: Fashion Show Revolution. Published by Phaidon, the book showcases unique and never-before-seen imagery of the show preparation.

Stay tuned for Alexandre de Betak's In Fashion interview 8 November 2017 17:00 BST. Editor-at-Large Lou Stoppard will be interviewing de Betak in a live setting, probing the founder of Bureau Betak for key insights into his contribution to some of the greatest moments in fashion.