For the 2018 edition of The Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, CIFF's Creative Director, Kristian Andersen, invited founder and director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis to curate the CIFF Raven Projects Area. Karelis' unwavering support and knowledge of emerging design talent presents CIFF with a curation at the cutting edge of contemporary fashion. As part of SHOWstudio and MACHINE-A's long-standing collaborative relationship, SHOWstudio are proud to operate as media partners for this exciting event.



To introduce the collaboration, Karelis interviewed CIFF's Kristian Andersen at SHOWstudio's location in London in December 2017. Karelis and Andersen discuss the process of choosing and combining international brands to create this uniquely innovative and unrivalled presentation.