Stavros Karelis, Kristian W.Andersen, Copenhagen International Fashion Fair and MACHINE-A

CIFF x Stavros Karelis

For the 2018 edition of The Copenhagen International Fashion Fair, CIFF's Creative Director, Kristian Andersen, invited founder and director of MACHINE-A Stavros Karelis to curate the CIFF Raven Projects Area. As part of SHOWstudio and MACHINE-A's long-standing collaborative relationship, SHOWstudio are proud to operate as media partners for this exciting event

Interview

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Stavros Karelis interviews CIFF Creative Director Kristian Andersen at SHOWstudio, discussing the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair in advance of his curation.