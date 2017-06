About

Rei Kawakubo has long challenged modern French fashion. For A/W 16 she looked to the 18th century, capturing its revolutionary spirit with frills, furbelows and rich fairy-tale florals.

In this editorial for AnOther Magazine's A/W 16 issue, Nick Knight and stylist Katie Shillingford unite to celebrate key pieces from the collection. The bubblegum pinks and architectural structures inform the shoot's fantastical, piquant aesthetic. Found by Knight on Instagram, model Jazzelle Zanaughtti encapsulates Comme des Garçons’ rebellious spirit. Make-up doyenne Isamaya Ffrench adds the final flourish, decorating Zanaughtti’s face and body with painted flora and fauna.