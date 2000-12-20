Nick Knight, Demi Scott, V Magazine, Jacob K and Andrew Tomlinson

Demi Couture

'Grace isn't something that comes from class or breeding, it's innate and comes from a certain sense of self. It's egalitarian.' To Nick Knight, model Demi Scott, who appears in this editorial for the November 2016 issue of V Magazine, encapsulates this ethos. Usually found in grungy or gothic garb, Scott appears here in the most opulent and ornate garments money can buy.