'Grace isn't something that comes from class or breeding, it's innate and comes from a certain sense of self. It's egalitarian.' To Nick Knight, model Demi Scott, who appears in this editorial for the November 2016 issue of V Magazine, encapsulates this ethos. Usually found in grungy or gothic garb, Scott appears here in the most opulent and ornate garments money can buy; haute couture looks by the likes of Iris van Herpen, Atelier Versace and Giambattista Valli, selected by stylist Jacob K.

The contrast between Scott’s more quotidian look, held together with safety pins and shredded denim, and the ethereal fabrics of haute couture A/W 16 highlights the notion held by Knight that a person can change their character or form depending on the clothes they wear. The subsequent editorial imagery explores the refinement beautiful clothes can inspire, as well as a blurring of traditional fashion boundaries.