About

Feature film Dries documents - for the first time ever - inspirational Belgian fashion designer Dries van Noten. For an entire year, director Reiner Holzemer documented the precise steps that Dries takes to conceive four collections - capturing the rich fabrics, embroidery and prints exclusive to his designs. As well as the emblematic fashion shows, Holzemer captured a rare look into Dries’ fulfilling home life, capturing intimate moments between Dries and his partner Patrick Vangheluwe.

To celebrate this momentous documentary - a unique portrait of a usually private character - Georgina Evans interviews the film's director Reiner Holzemer. He opens up about gaining access to the notoriously demure and camera-shy Dries, his new found fascination with the world of fashion and his filmic techniques.

Watch #Dries at home.