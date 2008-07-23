Nick Knight, Harun Güler, Laura Searle, Victor Claramunt, Sylvyen Nazaah, Yuen Hsieh, Regina Sepp, GVN908, Jeaneen Lund, Barði Jóhannsson, Adam Csoka Keller, Michele Foti and Kenji Hirano

Fashion Film Submissions

As part of SHOWstudio's commitment to championing fashion film and the possibilities of showing clothing in movement, Nick Knight invites aspiring filmmakers from across the globe to submit their work to SHOWstudio, the home of fashion film. A selection of submissions that inspired or impressed him feature here. Send your work to submissions@showstudio.com to be considered for inclusion.