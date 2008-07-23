As part of SHOWstudio's commitment to championing fashion film and the possibilities of showing clothing in movement, Nick Knight invites aspiring filmmakers from across the globe to submit their work to SHOWstudio, the home of fashion film. A selection of submissions that inspired or impressed him feature here. Send your work to submissions@showstudio.com to be considered for inclusion.
-
Kenji Hirano, Lepus Cornutus
Kenji Hirano, Lepus Cornutus
- Director: Kenji Hirano
- Brand: Hemalph & Roditus
- Designer: Kimihiro Higuchi
Georgina Evans: Tell me about the storyline behind 'Lepus Cornutus’
Kenji Hirano: Lepus Cornutus means "Horned rabbit". It is a fictional animal found in 16th to 18th century text. The animal epitomises the brand I’ve featured entitled ‘Hermaph and roditus’. The brand name comes from Helmaphrodite - a hybrid of man and woman. Their identity is that girls want CUTE but a bit COOL like a man. The Lepus Cornutus’ horns feel male in nature and a rabbit feels female. The story sees the character troubled in life but she realises her own different desires.
GE: How do you approach the inclusion of fashion in a shoot?
KH: Fashion photography is often shot with vertical or square image but film screen is always horizontal image. So I try free width in film. I want to consider cropping images for every each shots. I made the composition in which she crawls on hands under the table because of an idea of capturing her head-to-toe, all in one shot in wide horizontal composition. Good and interesting garments tell words. I pick up the garment’s voice and imagine the scene and then, I make a story to connect the scene. I am always using famous drawings and pictures as reference. I prefer baroque painting and surrealism - the balance of reality and fantasy is very important for fashion images.
GE: How did you get into filmmaking as a medium?
KH: For a filmmaker, fashion film is the most limitless method for expression now. No limit than music video. Fashion is most attractive in motion, and it expresses emotion. Digital films are easily run all over the world by SNS.
-
Michele Foti, My Beautiful Laundrette
Michele Foti, My Beautiful Laundrette
- Direction: Michele Foti
- Clothes: Atmstudio
-
Adam Csoka Keller, Echtes Leder
Adam Csoka Keller, Echtes Leder
Echtes Leder (Genuine Leather) explores creation after deterioration and death’s role in sustaining humanity. It contains an original score by V.R. Alevizos and is directed by Adam Csoka Keller
- Direction: Adam Csoka Keller
- Cinematography: Igor Smitka
- Photography: Evelyn Bencicova
- Sound and Composition: V.R. Alevizos
-
Jeaneen Lund and Barði Jóhannsson, Sacred Universe
Jeaneen Lund and Barði Jóhannsson, Sacred Universe
Georgina Evans: Tell me about the storyline of Sacred Universe.
Jeaneen Lund: The story is about two people preparing to visit a universe where they can make love unidentified. They enter their Sacred Universe.
GE: How do you approach the inclusion of fashion in a shoot?
JL: We worked with amazing stylists in Paris. They understood our vision and pulled beautiful lingerie from Fifi Chachnil. Without fashion, the short film wouldn’t have the same classy sensual feeling.
GE: Can you tell me about the filming process?
JL: We came up with the story idea one evening and decided to film in an apartment in Iceland. In order to create the right mood and environment, we put up new wallpaper, brought in lighting and a fog machine. We chose a color palette that fit the feeling of the storyline. Beautiful music played and the atmosphere was bizarre once the masks were on. Bardi composed the dynamic music and Jeaneen did the filming and editing. Together we did the lighting and directed the award winning film, Sacred Universe.
-
GVN908, Gravity
GVN908, Gravity
-
I Don't Need ItRegina Sepp, I Don't Need ItGeorgina Evans: Tell me about the making of I Don’t Need it, how did the film come about?Regina Sepp: Weval is a band that I already followed for quite some time, this song really inspired me. Both the lyrics and the music moved me, I immediately got visuals in my mind for a film. For me, the song is about taking charge of your own happiness by deciding to ignore the negativity in your life. I see this song as a letting go of anything that drags you down emotionally.That kind of mindset made me think of sports, working with the power of your body and mind, taking the time to do so - making yourself stronger. The video takes place on a rooftop, where you are literally high up, in a powerful position. This is also why I chose to give this video a clean, minimal and fresh look. It illustrates the feeling of clarity you gain once you're rid of toxic thoughts. He’s alone there, expressing this new mindset through dance. At one point the 'cleansing' motif becomes literal when he splashes water over his face.GE: You are Director, Producer, Art director and Editor for this film - How do you juggle each role on set?RS: I am involved with all of those roles during pre-and post-production, but on set I am mainly focusing on directing. It’s quite tempting for a director to want to do everything yourself, to have the full control over the project, but I’ve learned that working with a strong team gets you to a stronger result. I have been lucky enough to find a team around me of people with individual strengths that complement each other, that’s why we have a great dynamic. Our DOP, Andrea Casetti has skills that complement my conceptual creativity. Our producer Wara Juana Gutierrez Mamani’s communication skills and organisation add to the process. Our art director Yalda Bagher adds more in-detail visual value to the film. It’s a rare thing to find such a good match.GE: Can you describe the role of the model in your work?RS: I chose Marne van Opstal as my model for many reasons: because of his high fashion, interesting look, his kind personality and most of all his extraordinary talent of body movement. We were so lucky to have him on board, as he is an established professional dancer of the Dutch National Dance Theater. He found the time to create the choreography for the film, which brought my vision to life, really. For me it was the first time I worked with a dancer instead of a model and it’s fascinating how aware he is of his body.GE: How do you approach the inclusion of fashion in a shoot?RS: The fact that I graduated with a fashion degree instead of film, gives my work naturally a fashion feel. I don’t necessarily think about it, I don't consciously put fashion in, it is just how I see things visually, I just make them the way I think they look beautiful. I think what makes a film a fashion film is not just having designer clothes in it but more importantly strong art direction. Fashion film could also be without the clothes or even the people, it's more about the look and feel it has as a whole.
-
Xiu Long
Yuen Hsieh, Xiu Long
-
Bisou
Sylvyen Nazaah, Bisou
-
Ela Kaçmaz, Istanbul, 400 Lira
Harun Güler, Ela Kaçmaz, Istanbul, 400 Lira
-
Wonderful Law
Jayne Lies, Wonderful Law
-
Litost
Laura Searle, Litost
-
Whoever,Wherever,Whatever.
Candice Lo, Whoever,Wherever,Whatever.
-
Moon Girls
Nüesch Sisters, Moon Girls
-
BASIC
Egor Novikov, BASIC
-
Breaking Rules
Victor Claramunt, Breaking Rules