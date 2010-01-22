Faustine Steinmetz, Nick Knight, Niamh White and Raquel Couceiro

Faustine Steinmetz: Sculpting Denim

Continuing our tradition of inviting a designer to take up residence in our studio and make a garment live on camera, we invited rising star and denim doyenne Faustine Steinmetz to broadcast online while at work from 3 to 5 June 2015. Building on her A/W 15 collection, Steinmetz hand-wove a piece of denim in silk and copper. Tune in to see her warp her loom, make bobbins and discuss her craft.

