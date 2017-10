About

You are invited to watch Fecal Matter's S/S 18 Presentation live at SHOWstudio, 12 October 2017.

Provoking the truth behind the codes of everyday fashion, the multi-disciplinary brand will present their debut collection at 20:30 BST in a live-streamed performance alongside a series of uniquely challenging images shot by Nick Knight.

The presentation will explore a narrative created by Fecal Matter in which the horrors behind racism and white supremacy are exposed.