For its second year running, Ffrench Pharmaceuticals travels to Hong Kong Art Basel 2017 to see make-up doyenne Isamaya Ffrench, QIC Global Real Estate and East London restaurant Bisthrotheque unite to deliver an immersive dinner. Mirroring Ffrench’s experimental creative vision, the medically themed event presented guests with an unorthodox six course dining experience.

With waiters kitted in lab coats and surgical face masks, the meal focused around culinary cosmetics, with food served in lipstick cases, toner bottles and make-up compacts.

'I trained and worked as a chef for five years, and when I started speaking to Bistrotheque we came up with the idea of culinary cosmetics, also packaging everything to look like pharmaceuticals, prompted by the current obsession with beauty treatments and supplements,' says Ffrench.

SHOWstudio are proud to play host to the fashion film which captures the event's entire creative process from start-to-finish.