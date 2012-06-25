Nick Knight, Daphne Guinness and Raquel Couceiro

Five Planets

SHOWstudio is proud to exclusively launch Daphne Guinness's music video, 'Five Planets'. Through the unique vision of Nick Knight, Guinness's dulcet tones appear in smoke and slime. Codes of collaboration, consistent with Knight and Guinness's common aesthetic, are edited by Raquel Couceiro, colliding with innovative technologies such as 3D-scanning and 3D-animation

