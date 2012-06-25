About

SHOWstudio is proud to exclusively launch Daphne Guinness's music video, Five Planets. Through the unique vision of Nick Knight, Guinness's dulcet tones appear in smoke and slime.

Five Planets presents codes of collaboration that are consistent in Knight and Guinness's work. Guinness's unique form is explored through contrasts of light and dark, mimicking the themes of revelation and secrecy that permeate the film. Guinness wears fashion by Iris Van Herpen and Gareth Pugh; designers whose work has shaped much of Knight and Guinness's working relationship.

SHOWstudio's consistent use of innovative technologies such as 3D-scanning and motion capture is especially prevalent throughout this film, edited by Raquel Couceiro with manipulation of imagery by Tod Ivanov.