Lou Stoppard, Hywel Davies, Central Saint Martins, Shonagh Marshall, Judith Watt and Alistair O'Neill

Hair

Inspired by the predominance of fluff and fuzz on the runways, as well as the debates around body hair as a style or political statement, in early 2016, SHOWstudio editor Lou Stoppard asked groups of Central Saint Martins students to pitch and create different series based on the theme of hair. A range of work by the eight groups, on topics such as bearded ladies and grey hair, is displayed below.

