About

SHOWstudio is proud to provide exclusive coverage of Edison Chen's inaugural INNERSECT event in Shanghai, China!

INNERSECT was an impressive showcase of contemporary and ground-breaking creatives from the realms of fashion, food, art and music at Shanghai Expo Park. The three day convention spear-headed by CLOT's Creative Director - Edison Chen, consisted of dedicated experiential spaces from different brands, forums exploring music, sneakers and fashion.

As media partners, SHOWstudio presented a Live Panel Discussion discussing collaboration in fashion as well as two In Your Face interviews with rapper A$AP Rocky and tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

Hosted by SHOWstudio Editor-at-Large Lou Stoppard, our Live Panel Discussion featured No Vacancy Inn's Tremaine Emory, Ambush's Yoon Ahn, ALYX's Matthew Williams and founder of INNERSECT himself, Edison Chen.

As well as an extensive social media feed, our coverage provides imagery taken by Gabriel Carasso at the Expo itself, during a selection of the exclusive INNERSECT events and behind-the scenes at the panels and interviews.

Journalist Pooky Lee provides a written piece, contextualising the event and providing an academic approach to the purpose of INNERSECT.