About

Since 2004, SHOWstudio and cult concept store MACHINE-A have been a successful unity, continuously championing young designers and innovative ideas. Inside MACHINE-A continues both parties' championing of creativity with a new lo-fi interview format.

As the title suggests, each interview - conducted by the store's Founder and Director Stavros Karelis - is filmed Inside MACHINE-A, allowing the designer to stand amongst their collections as they discuss their inspirations and techniques. Edited in a new collaged format, each interview can be viewed as not only an insight into MACHINE-A, the designer and the collection, but as a moodboard of the collection's themes, reactions and references. Inside MACHINE-A allows both the designer and viewer to unconventionally engage with the e-commerce space, giving insight into a garment’s full journey from runway to rack.