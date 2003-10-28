About

As part of a brand new collaboration, SHOWstudio are proud to present the work of MACHINE-A and Stavros Karelis’s latest find, the pioneering graduate designer, KANGHYUK.

After graduating from the Royal College of Art in 2016, Kanghyuk Choi debuts his first collection exclusively online at the SHOWstudio e-store and in store at MACHINE-A in Brewer Street, London. Nick Knight has captured the collection in a series of editorial images and fashion films, focusing on the details in the garments. Created from car airbags, the clothes are captured on a white background with bright, shadowless light to enhance the stitching and the original instructions and graphics from the bags.

Explore Nick Knight's interpretation of the collection, as modelled by David Yang in a selection of editorial imagery and two short fashion films edited by Raquel Couceiro. In keeping with SHOWstudio's longstanding commitment to showing the entire process of imagemaking, exclusive behind-the-scenes imagery of Knight shooting by Gabriel Carasso features alongside an interview with the designer himself.

