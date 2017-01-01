About

SHOWstudio presents Nick Knight and Tino Kamal's latest collaboration, London Kings. Representing the unruly ebullience inherent in Tino's unique personality and identity, London Kings employs themes of sex, art, nature and rebellion.

Styled by the inimitable Simon Foxton, Tino bends boundaries and warps his own identity in flamboyant, frilly dresses. The use of flour and paint-filled condoms are a comical nod within the dark aesthetic inherent to Knight's filmmaking. The combination of these elements play on traditional and historical notions of aristocracy, royalty and jest.

Edited by SHOWstudio's own Head of Fashion Film, Raquel Couceiro, the video allows Tino to explore his sense of self naked and in costume, exposing his trademark tattoos and covering them. The role of iconography is questioned through the animation of said tattoos; Tino's body speaks back. In his own words, he explains, 'I feel like the questions are never going to stop about my tats - if i didn’t have my tats I wouldn’t be Tino - its part of the foundation of my image, it is my image.'

Alongside this music video sits a SHOWtech; a filmed interview between Nick Knight and his first assistant Britt Lloyd in which the pair discuss the techniques used to create their work. Here, Knight and Lloyd talk through their processes making 'London Kings'.