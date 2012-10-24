Marie Schuller and Dice Kayek

My Name Is Eva And I Am A Witch

Fashion filmmaker Marie Schuller presents 'My Name Is Eva And I Am A Witch', showcasing a selection of fashion from Parisian house Dice Kayek. In this sweetly sinister film, three girls, challenged to bar games by a group of men, steadily beat their competitors until the males are driven into a hallucinative state

