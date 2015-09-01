Nick Knight, ALYX, Matthew Williams, SSENSE, Andrew Tomlinson, Demi Scott, Ysaunny Brito and Jeppe

New Happiness · Love Chaos: Alyx S/S 17

Nick Knight continues his collaboration with Matthew Williams' label Alyx for S/S 17. Knight’s fashion film, 'New Happiness · Love Chaos' in collaboration with SSENSE, references the freedom and clarity one finds when driving alone. Reflective 3M material is utilised throughout, covering motorbikes, backgrounds and a nude Demi Scott - a nod to Man Ray’s Solarisation technique.

