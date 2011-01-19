Nick Knight and Daelim Museum

Nick Knight: Image

From 6 October 2016, Daelim Museum presents 'Nick Knight: Image', Knight's first solo show. The exhibition features over 100 works and installations, highlighting Knight's constant reinvention of the process of imagemaking. To celebrate the opening, SHOWstudio presents a comprehensive digital catalogue of the featured work, alongside previously unseen shoot footage from Knight's archive.

