ART SCHOOL LiveStudio: High Concept Character

Q. When did the concept for ART SCHOOL as a fashion brand and queer collective, first start to form? When did you start to see elements of it coming together, even very loosely? Was it after your degree, during your final year, during your studies or even way before, in adolescence or childhood?

ART SCHOOL came around because of me meeting Tom. We met when I was in first year and were friends for a long time before we got together. During that period, we met the most amazing community of people and I hadn't been exposed to that whatsoever growing up and I came straight from being taught at home into university. Until I met that group of people, I wasn't even really aware that we had a place in society like that. Then, as we worked on my graduate collection, it became more and more of a collaborative process. From the beginning, we always had friends wearing the clothes and it is a vital element - it just felt natural, it was never something we thought about, it just came around. Tom really worked solely alongside me for the entirety of my degree on that, so really during that third year, it really started to build to a point where we could see that we had something relevant to say. I think it's really important in fashion now - there's so many young designers being thrust into the industry really early - that unless you have something relevant to say, you are far better to hone your practice and wait until you feel like you have the right time to make that statement. And it just so happened for us that I felt - and so did Tom - that the right time was to make it then. And I felt quite frustrated with the ways that the queer community was being taken advantage of within the industry and the way that a lot of fashion reviewers - particularly in London - were kind of whitewashing it all into one thing. It poses its own difficulties, because we put ourselves up for a lot of potential criticism because we continuously evolve and change each season. But that's the definition of a queer person and a queer body and we continue to change what we're interested in and I think that's what makes fashion exciting - it doesn't need to be one thing.