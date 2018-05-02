Art School, Lara Johnson-Wheeler, Georgina Evans, Mimma Viglezio, Jake Hall, Calum Knight, Dominic Myatt, Grace Oni Smith and Nathalie Khan

Queer

SHOWstudio’s 2018 'Queer' project will be an open, interrogative and creative exploration of the term. Celebrating the communities that align with contemporary notions of queerness and the fashion that emerges thus, this project seeks to examine the ways that the A/W 18 collections explored, appropriated and questioned this term

ART SCHOOL LiveStudio: High Concept Character

Broadcast on 2 May 2018

Non-binary fashion collective ART SCHOOL take up residency at SHOWstudio 1 and 2 May 2018 to create a garment for their S/S 19 collection, live on camera!

On demand footage of this live stream will be available shortly.