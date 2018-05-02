Queer: ART SCHOOL - High Concept Character

About

Opening SHOWstudio's 2018 'Queer' project, non-binary fashion collective ART SCHOOL host a LiveStudio, 1-2 May 2018. In collaboration with artist Dominic Myatt, the 2-day Live Stream intimately presents the ART SCHOOL community, showing the entire process behind ART SCHOOL's unique designs and creative work.

Eden Loweth and Tom Barratt of ART SCHOOL are joined in the studio by Princess Julia, Cozette McCreery, Josephine Jones and Nathalie Khan, discussing queer culture and the design duo's contemporary take on haute couture.

Culminating in an immersive performace from drag artist Grace Oni Smith and ART SCHOOL's vibrant community, SHOWstudio presents a joyful, groundbreaking exploration of queer expression through fashion.