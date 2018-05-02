Art School, Dominic Myatt, Lara Johnson-Wheeler, Georgina Evans, Princess Julia, Cozette Mccreery, Nathalie Khan, Grace Oni Smith and Josephine Jones

Queer: ART SCHOOL - High Concept Character

Opening SHOWstudio's 2018 'Queer' project, non-binary fashion collective ART SCHOOL host a LiveStudio, 1-2 May 2018. In collaboration with artist Dominic Myatt, the 2-day Live Stream intimately presents the ART SCHOOL community, showing the entire process behind ART SCHOOL's unique designs and creative work

