Combining a mutual passion in the championing of fashion film as a medium, SHOWstudio and New York’s Parsons School of Design collaborate on a competition that showcases and nurtures the school’s outstanding graduating seniors in fashion media.

This unity works to highlight Parsons' curricular focus that encourages students to look beyond the garment and traditional representation of 'collection' to include film, illustration, interactive design and other forms of digital publication.

This competition allows SHOWstudio to continue their practise of nurturing and encouraging fashion to engage with moving image by presenting a prize to an outstanding graduate that has utilised and challenged their work with the use of fashion film. The winning graduate will receive a 3-month virtual mentorship with SHOWstudio founder Nick Knight, and an opportunity to be highlighted here on SHOWstudio.