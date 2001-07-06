Peter Saville, Nick Knight, Mariacarla Boscono, Gideon Ponte, Francesca Burns, Alana Zimmer, Raquel Couceiro and Lou Stoppard

Soft Furnishings

As backdrop to an editorial story for July 2009 Wallpaper* magazine, Peter Saville's febrile imagination constructs an imaginary 'Erotic House' of Pop perversity, sexualising an entire post-modern environment and fetishising furniture, fashion and flesh alike.

More in this project