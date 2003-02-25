Nick Knight, Matthew Williams, ALYX, Andrew Tomlinson, Raquel Couceiro and 032c

The Sound Of Light's Own Destruction

Commissioned by Matthew Williams, creative director of fashion label Alyx, for his exhibition at 032c's space in Berlin, Nick Knight’s film takes the form of a three-channel installation that subverts typical celebratory ideas of a firework. Implicit in the piece are Knight's concerns about immigration, exile, social alienation and repression, themes which are at the forefront of his image-making.

Film

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.