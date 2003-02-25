About

Nick Knight's film takes the form of a three-channel installation, poetically titled The Sound of Light's Own Destruction. The work, a subtle nod to minimalist giants like John Cage and Robert Morris, opens with a shot of an unadorned plexiglass cube filled with dark smoke. Later, three different fireworks explode inside this single box. Alongside the sounds of the firework is music by NOLIFE.

Typical of Knight's work, the piece's unconventional beauty is immediately arresting. Rockets burst in waves of colour. Blasts deafeningly thunder over one another. The box splits. Sparks fly across the studio. In this purposefully stark study, the romantic, celebratory idea of a firework is stripped, leaving us with a poignant comment on how destructive it can be to contain and suppress beauty. Implicit throughout the piece are Knight's own concerns about immigration, exile, social alienation, violence, crime, and repression - themes that are at the forefront of the his image-making and social consciousness today.