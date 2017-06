About

In tandem with our Subjective series, which presents the history of contemporary fashion photography as told from models' perspectives, Nick Knight launches Transformative, a series of interviews with stylists, make-up artists and hairdressers. The series aims to highlight and celebrate the tireless behind-the-scenes work these individuals do, rather than simply crediting the photographer as the mastermind of a fashion shot. Knight talks to a range of industry experts whose skills helped create the world's most iconic images.