Work by designers of the moment such as Molly Goddard, Nasir Mazhar, Hood By Air, Givenchy and Balenciaga is celebrated in these freewheeling, vibrant pieces of moving image. Nick Knight’s vision of current and contemporary fashion is reflected in Up and 90210, edited by SHOWstudio's Raquel Couceiro. Created especially for the 2016 British Fashion Awards, both films are set to tracks by rapper Travis Scott. Emphasising both strength and delicacy, intimacy and discordance, this pair of films celebrate the diversity and spirit that Knight consistently promotes through his work.