Vogue 100: A Century of Style showcases the remarkable range of photography that has been commissioned by British Vogue since it was founded in 1916, with over 280 prints from the Condé Nast archive and international collections being shown together for the first time to tell the story of one of the most influential fashion magazines in the world. To celebrate the show, Nick Knight, whose work is featured heavily in the show, talks to curator Robin Muir inside the National Portrait Gallery, where the show was staged before its move to Manchester Art Gallery. The two delve into the history of photography and discuss the work and practice of Horst P. Horst, Edward Steichen, Baron Adolph de Meyer, George Hoyningen-Huene and Clifford Coffin, citing work dating back as far as 1919.