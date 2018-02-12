Robson Stannard is illustrating New York Womenswear A/W 18

SHOWstudio is thrilled to introduce Robson Stannard as our New York Womenswear A/W 18 illustrator!

Stannard's work explores the human form through a playful, illustrative palette. Working primarily on portraiture, his images are created using paint and pencil.

His first illustration was for the highly anticipated Raf Simons A/W 18 show. Follow our tumblr to keep up with more of his illustrations.