Tumblr Take-over: CIFF x Stavros Karelis

SHOWstudio are delighted to be covering CIFF, supporting Stavros Karelis and MACHINE-A in Copenhagen!

Some of the SHOWstudio team including Director Charlotte Knight, Fashion Editor Georgina Evans, Head of Fashion Film Raquel Couceiro, Creative Content Commissioner Calum Knight, Gallery Manager Bex Cassie, Features Editor Lara Johnson-Wheeler, Head of PR and Artist Liason Emily Knight, fashion illustrator Fiona Gourlay and Photographic Assistants Rob Rusling and Britt Lloyd are currently attending the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair. Over the next week, the team will be posting exclusive BTS images of their time in Copenhagen.

This coverage will feature alongside clips of booths from the likes of ALYX, 1Granary|VOID, i-D, MM6, MaxLamb's "DIY CHAIR" with characterisation c/o Virgil Abloh, curated by Sami Janjer and many more!

Head to the SHOWstudio Tumblr 1-7 February for more CIFF coverage.