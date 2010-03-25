Boy Meets Wool: Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY

About

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, the brainchild of Central Saint Martins MA graduate Charles Jeffrey, is one of London's most-talked about new brands. Jeffrey envisages it as more than a fashion label - it's also a club night, a movement even.

Over the years, numerous designers and makers have taken up residence at SHOWstudio to create a garment or artwork live on camera. Continuing this tradition, and following in the footsteps names such as Gareth Pugh, Stephen Jones, Claire Barrow, Philip Treacy, Nicola Formichetti and Mary Katrantzou, Jeffrey will be in the studio from 19 to 21 April. He will replicate his studio environment, inviting in friends and collaborators to join him for chats as he works with Merino wool to develop and create his garment. The pieces will be made with the help of knitwear designer Tracey Turbitt-Lewis, who collaborates with Jeffrey regularly. Nodding to the fact that LOVERBOY is as much a spirit and community as it is a label, the final creation will be modelled by performance artist Kevin Le Grand Bailor, a regular at VF Dalston in East London, the dual home of Jeffrey’s studio and the LOVERBOY club nights.



The Woolmark Company teams up with SHOWstudio for the first time to help provide Jeffrey with fabric expertise and special access to some of the UK’s best mills. In the weeks leading up to to the broadcast, Jeffrey visited the Laxtons Specialist Yarns and Bower Roebuck mills in Yorkshire; the former focuses on yarn spinning for knitting and weaving, while the latter deals with making and weaving the fabrics themselves. The Woolmark Company regularly collaborates with and supports young design talent, often by connecting them directly with mills, as part of their goal to be a significant contributor to a vibrant, stable and profitable wool industry, providing the world with the best natural fibre. They have focused specifically on revealing the benefits of Merino wool to Jeffrey, who will use this fibre during the broadcast.



Over three days, Jeffrey will create a Merino wool item live on camera, discussing and revealing his working process, from conception to completion. He will take questions from viewers while he works.



Submit a question now, and tune in on 19, 20 and 21 of April 2016 to watch the process unfold live on camera.