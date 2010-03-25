Charles Jeffrey, The Woolmark Company, Lyall Hakaraia, Jack Appleyard, Kevin Le Grand, Charlie Porter, Princess Julia, Judith Watt, Nick Knight, Tracey Turbitt-Lewis, Raquel Couceiro, Ellie Tsatsou and Gabriel Carasso

Boy Meets Wool: Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY

Continuing our 'LiveStudio' tradition of inviting a designer to take up residence in our space, emerging London designer Charles Jeffrey, the mastermind behind LOVERBOY, will be at SHOWstudio from 19 to 21 April. The Woolmark Company teams up with Jeffrey to provide fabric expertise and access to UK mills. Jeffrey will create a Merino wool item live on camera while discussing his process.

