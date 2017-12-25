Design Download: ALYX

About

Launched in 2002, SHOWstudio's Design Download initiative has a simple and direct aim: to help demystify the fashion process by offering prestigious designer garment patterns for download via the Internet. Past contributors to the series include John Galliano, Junya Watanabe, J.W. Anderson, Yohji Yamamoto and Alexander McQueen.

For 2017, ALYX’s Matthew Williams has offered up a pattern from the brand’s A/W 17 collection. Surprisingly ornate in design, the pleat dress epitomises ALYX’s signature subverted punk and thoughtful craftsmanship. The ALYX pattern will be released on 25 December 2017 as a special Christmas gift to our viewers. We will be celebrating the artistic potential of Williams’ ALYX pattern with a competition.

Once you've constructed your take on the dress, simply submit images of your creation to SHOWstudio via Twitter (@SHOWstudio #DesignDownload) and/or email (design.download@showstudio.com) for the chance to see your work displayed online in our submissions gallery. Nick Knight and Williams will review the entries and select their favourite.

Download the pattern now and enter our competition for the chance to win a prize!