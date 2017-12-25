Nick Knight, Matthew Williams and ALYX

Design Download: ALYX

For our twelfth Design Download, SHOWstudio teams with ALYX, brand of longtime SHOWstudio collaborator Matthew Williams. ALYX have donated the pattern to a pleat dress from their A/W 17 collection. The piece encapsulates ALYX’s signature of subverted punk and thoughtful craftsmanship. Download the pattern and enter our competition

