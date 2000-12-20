Connie Gray, Bex Cassie, Fiona Gourlay, Tobie Giddio, Conrad Roset, Joshua Osborn, Cecilia Carlstedt, Marco Rea, Gill Button, Fahren Feingold, Blair Breitenstein, Jenifer Corker and Gray M.C.A

Drawing On Style

In collaboration with historical fashion illustration experts Gray M.C.A, SHOWstudio presents 'Drawing On Style', an exhibition showcasing original fashion illustrations by a selection of master illustrators, alongside some of the world's most exciting contemporaries to date.

More in this project