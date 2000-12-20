About

In collaboration with historical fashion illustration experts Gray M.C.A, SHOWstudio presents Drawing On Style, an exhibition showcasing original fashion illustrations by a selection of master illustrators, including René Gruau, Carl 'Eric' Erickson, Antonio Lopez, René Bouche and Christian Bérard amongst others. These incredible artworks stand alongside a large contingent of some of SHOWstudio's most exciting contemporary fashion illustrators to date. The inclusion of works by artists Fiona Gourlay, Gill Button, Jenifer Corker and more unites contemporary fashion illustration with the historical; charting the evolution of fashion illustration with works that span the decades.