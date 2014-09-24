Nick Knight, Gareth Pugh, Younji Ku, Carson McColl, Olivier de Sagazan, Roly Porter, Andrew Tomlinson, Britt Lloyd, Katie Shillingford, Riana Casson, Rob Rusling, Val Garland, Sam McKnight and Marian Newman

Gareth Pugh S/S 18

‘This is not a show.’ Nick Knight and Gareth Pugh offer an exclusive visual insight into Pugh’s S/S 18 collection presented here as fashion film. In collaboration with philosophical artist Olivier de Sagazan, Pugh explores the extremities offered by the elements and the raw physicality of humanity

More in this project