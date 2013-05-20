Niamh White, Tim A Shaw, Nick Knight, Lou Stoppard, Lara Johnson-Wheeler, Georgina Evans, Assemble, Joh Bates, Sophie Clements, Steve Macleod, Gavin Turk, Aimee Parrott, Michael O'Reilly, Mark Power and Jo Coles

Hospital Rooms

Founded by artist Tim A Shaw and curator Niamh White in 2016, Hospital Rooms is a registered charity that promotes the improved wellbeing of mental health service users by enhancing environments in hospitals with art, design and creative activity. Their first initiative saw the refurbishment of The Phoenix Unit at Springfield University Hospital with the help of Gavin Turk, Nick Knight and more.

