Kanye West, Lady Gaga, Nick Knight, Juergen Teller, Vivienne Westwood, Alexander McQueen, Björk, Tracey Emin, Peter Saville, David Bailey and Wolfgang Tillmans

In Camera

Launched in 2003, 'In Camera' introduced a completely new premise to the interview format. Allowing a global online audience - as well as the interviewee’s friends, family and peers - to pose questions answered during a live and unedited broadcast, 'In Camera' offers the unique chance to watch and participate in candid and often revelatory interviews with world-renowned cultural figures.

More in this project