About

A twist on the coaxing, cajoling tradition of interviewing prevalent in art and fashion journalism, our 'In Your Face' interview series pits interviewer against interviewee in a collection of confrontational conversations. With subjects drawn from the worlds of art, fashion and celebrity this series pushes the boundaries of a typical interview into a one-on-one face off.

The series was instigated by interviewer Nicolas Niarchos to sit alongside SHOWstudio's 2011 exhibition 'In Your Face'. In 2014 the project was revived thanks to the kind sponsorship of the Miami Beach EDITION hotel to include a range of esteemed artists present at Art Basel Miami Beach.