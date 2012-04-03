Natural Order: Alyx A/W 16

About

For the presentation of Alyx's A/W 16 collection, Nick Knight and Matthew Williams explore the chaos inherent in nature. Shooting the catalogue imagery and fashion film in a deep wood, Knight juxtaposes seasons by placing images shot in the summer in the same location in the winter. This layering of imagery within imagery adds to the sense of discordance mirrored by the placing of Williams’ distinctly urbane designs in a rural background.

The shoot is fundamentally rooted in Williams’ deep interest in the ecological state of our world. Model Stella Lucia appears both out of place and at once immersed in her environment, further enhancing this inverse sense of disorder, a natural order. Fireworks - a trope that Knight and Williams have previously utilised, fascinated by the erratic nature of the phenomenon - close the catalogue. Fireworks in the day, in a woodland area, serve to unsettle the viewer further, depicting yet another incongruous element in the imagery.

In a fashion film edited by SHOWstudio's Head of Fashion Film Raquel Couceiro, Knight's imagery and Williams' designs are set to motion with an original soundtrack from NOLIFE.