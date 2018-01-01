Nick Knight, Britt Lloyd, Matthew Williams, Nike, Lil Miquela and 032c

NIKE x MMW TRAINING SERIES 001 SUMMER 2018

Nick Knight and Britt Lloyd realised imagery for Matthew Williams' collaboration with Nike. Williams designs democratically, intending to clothe real people from all walks of life. In this powerful editorial for 032c's Summer 2018 issue, Knight and Lloyd celebrate the physicality of individuals whose high-intensity work might otherwise be unrecognised