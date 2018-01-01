About

Nick Knight and Britt Lloyd realised imagery for Matthew Williams' collaboration with Nike. Williams designs democratically, intending to clothe real people from all walks of life. In this powerful editorial for 032c's Summer 2018 issue, Knight and Lloyd celebrate the physicality of individuals whose high-intensity work might otherwise be unrecognised.

Focusing on intensity and movement, a soldier, a firefighter, a boxer and many more are celebrated on the same platforms as a range of international Nike athletes. Lloyd shot in New York and Knight in London, bringing the images together in post-production.

Utilising both physical and digital manipulation, this work emphasises Knight’s awareness of both reality and virtuality. Further to this, Matthew Williams chose to include virtual influencer @lilmiquela, the face of the future, representing a new kind of human. The editorial endorses Nike’s wide reach and celebrates the ever-growing democratisation of fashion in contemporary culture.