Adam Murray, Lou Stoppard, Jon Emmony, Simon Foxton, Gareth Pugh, Claire Barrow, Ben Whyman, Jamie Hawkesworth, Nina Manandhar, Helen Smith, Michael Kenny, Adrian Green, Yara Heine, Open Eye Gallery, Liverpool John Moores University, Christopher Shannon, Gary Aspden, Stephen Jones, Thom Murphy, Tom Zambaz and Katie Hindle

North

‘The skill will be in learning to look beneath the clichés and habits of imagination that lie at the heart of these myths.’ Motivated by questioning existing depictions of the North of England in fashion imagery, SHOWstudio editor Lou Stoppard and Manchester-based academic Adam Murray unite to unpick Northern identity, the effect of geographic space on creative output and the importance of place.

