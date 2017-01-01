About

Building on their previous creative collaboration, Nick Knight unites with rapper Travis Scott for the cover story of Numéro Magazine’s 33rd issue. Knight captures Scott in looks by the likes of Liam Hodges, Alyx and Martine Rose in a series of elevated twists and turns, signifying Scott’s ascension and upswing within the music industry. The images celebrate Knight's signature aesthetic, accentuating not only the light but the dark shadows cast by Scott's movements. The cover image sees Scott engulfed in smoke, a visual continued from Knight's 2016 Birds in the Trap album cover for Scott.