Alexandra Gavillet, Lara Johnson-Wheeler, Natasha Garoosi and Wendy Bowman

#UNMUTED

#UNMUTED presents a series of films directed by Alexandra Gavillet. Shot by Wendy Bowman and produced by Natasha Garoosi, the films aim to promote community and equality amid the socio-political turmoil of 2016. Alongside the arresting fashion films sits a candid interview between Gavillet and SHOWstudio Editorial Assistant Lara Johnson-Wheeler, discussing the motivations behind the movement

