#UNMUTED presents a series of films directed by Alexandra Gavillet, shot by Wendy Bowman and produced by Natasha Garoosi, promoting community and equality amid the socio-political turmoil of 2016. Alongside the arresting fashion films sits a candid interview between Gavillet and SHOWstudio Editorial Assistant Lara Johnson-Wheeler, discussing the motivations behind the movement.

'The project started a few days after the election - when New Yorkers' emotions were running at an all time high. I had just gotten out of a meeting at an ad agency, where I saw most of the company gathered around a computer, watching Clinton address the country after we found out she would not be president. People in the company were crying as they began to lose faith in our country. Taking the subway home right after was insane. I've never heard silence so loud before. I knew that was the right place to bring all different types of people from all different walks of life together. During these times we need to stick together and use our voices to unite, confront, and educate others,' said Gavillet.

Moving out of 2016 and looking towards a positive 2017, #UNMUTED echoes the sentiments felt by both Nick Knight and the SHOWstudio team and we are proud to present the work from this talented group.